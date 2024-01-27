Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board to kick off Black History Month

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB) will be paying homage to the African American Diaspora by hosting its annual Black History Month Kickoff Celebration at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 2, in the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128. County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III, and County Commissioners will participate in the ceremony.

This year’s theme, “African Americans and the Arts,” as designated by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®), focuses on the infusion of African, Caribbean, and Black American influences into African American art, providing insight into various impassioned experiences. The event will feature musical entertainment, African fashions as well as an art exhibit highlighting local and national artists.

BAAB, in collaboration with various community-based organizations, will be participating in a multitude of events throughout February 2024 and invites the community to partake.