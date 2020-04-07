Greater Miami’s Travel and Hospitality Industry Unites to support First-responders during COVID-19

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Launches Miami Salutes Program and Shares Dozens of Special Offers for First and Front-Line Responders

MIAMI – As hospitals and public agencies ramp up their efforts to treat COVID-19 patients and keep residents safe, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is launching an initiative to show support for the heroic work front-line and first responders are undertaking on the community’s behalf.

Dubbed Miami Salutes, the program has called on hotels, restaurants and retailers to extend special offers to hospital workers, medical professionals, firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers and National Guard who are putting others before themselves during this critical time.

From free pizza, doughnuts and coffee, to deep discounts on meals and wireless services, Miami Salutes provides a compiled, updated list of special offers on the GMCVB’s website at https://www.GMCVB.com/MiamiSalutes.

“We know that our front-line and first responders are working tirelessly to help and protect all of us, and their efforts are likely to escalate in the coming days and weeks,” says William D. Talbert, III, C.D.M.E., President and CEO of the GMCVB. “We are proud to bring together Greater Miami’s hospitality industry to support these public servants and show our appreciation in any way possible.”

The Miami Salutes site includes numerous local restaurants, including Bulla Gastrobar, Divino Ceviche, and Pollo Tropical—all offering 50% off to front-line and first responders. National brands are featured as well including Krispy Kreme providing free doughnuts, Starbucks offering free coffee, Sweetgreen delivering free salads to local hospitals, and Crocs donating a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers. As more businesses extend offers, the GMCVB will continue to add new deals to the site.

“Our community is indebted to the heroic medical professionals, police officers, firefighters, military personnel and essential workers fighting to keep our communities safe from COVID-19,” says Miami-Dade County Commissioner and Chair of Miami-Dade County’s Military Affairs Board Jose “Pepe” Diaz. “It is wonderful to see businesses show their appreciation to these workers for their service and loyal dedication, even though many may be going through their own difficult times right now. This program is a testament to the spirit of Miami-Dade County’s community, which will help us all get through this.”

Miami Salutes adds to the series of programs put together by the GMCVB in response to the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 on hospitality and tourism in Greater Miami and the Beaches. Additional initiatives include: Miami Eats, which promotes delivery and/or take-out menus available for Miamians to enjoy at home; Hotels for Essential Lodgers, a comprehensive list of hotels open for Essential Lodgers during the crisis;Help for Tourism, a web page providing the industry and other GMCVB partners a look at how to secure assistance; and the Miami Pandemic Response Fund, a partnership between the GMCVB, United Way of Miami-Dade, Miami Herald/Nuevo Herald, Health Foundation of South Florida and The Miami Foundation to create a fund to support hospitality workers and their families with emergency needs including food, supplies, utilities, rent/mortgage assistance and micro-grants.