Black History Month Kick Off with the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the commencement of its 50th-anniversary celebration under the theme of “Celebrating Black History Month and Recognizing 50 Years of Black Excellence”. In partnership with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III, this event honors the Chamber’s five decades of unwavering dedication to uplifting and celebrating Black businesses that have profoundly impacted the community. The Chamber is thrilled to embark on a year of festivities, reflection, and a renewed commitment to the future of Miami-Dade’s business community.

Event Details:

Date: February 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: The Black Archives, History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., 819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida

Celebrating MDCC’s 50th Anniversary:

The event will serve as a testament to the Chamber’s rich history of empowering businesses and championing diversity. As the Chamber celebrates its 50th anniversary, it remains dedicated to providing a world of business opportunities for its members.

For five decades, the Chamber has been a dynamic force, passionately dedicated to fostering economic growth, diversity, and prosperity within the vibrant Miami-Dade business community. With a legacy rooted in collaboration and innovation, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce stands poised to continue shaping and elevating the business landscape in the heart of Miami.

“Over the past 50 years, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce has been a driving force in fostering economic growth, diversity, and prosperity within the vibrant Miami-Dade business community. As we embark on our 50th-anniversary celebration, we are excited to reflect on our rich history of empowering businesses, championing diversity, and driving economic success. This gala reception marks the beginning of a year of festivities and a renewed commitment to the flourishing future of Miami-Dade’s business community,” said G. Eric Knowles, the President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.

Rooted in fostering collaboration and innovation, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce stands poised to embark on the next chapter of its journey, continuing to shape and elevate the business landscape in the heart of Miami.

“Stay tuned for a year of festivities, reflection, and a renewed commitment to the flourishing future of Miami-Dade’s business community as we prepare for our 50th anniversary,” added Knowles.