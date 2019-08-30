Jamaican Nationals advised to take precautions in light of Hurricane Dorian

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair is advising all nationals to immediately take the necessary precautions in light of Hurricane Dorian which is increasing to Category 4 and is slated for landfall in Florida during the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General Office in Miami is trying to make contact with all local government administration authorities in the expected areas to be hit.

Some Jamaican coordinating agencies have all been put on alert part of a rapid response team being coordinated by the Consulate.

A large number of Jamaicans are employed in the hospitality and agricultural sectors in the United States under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Overseas Employment Programme. Several Jamaican students are also enrolled in the tertiary institutions in the areas.

The Consulate Office can be contacted for further information at 305-374-8431 or email contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org.