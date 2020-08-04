Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Honors The Miami Times

Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Celebrates National Black Business Month and Honors Black-Owned Businesses throughout South Florida

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) celebrates National Black Business Month this August by spotlighting and recognizing other Black-owned businesses in their newsletter and their social media platforms.

The first business MDCC will honor this month is The Miami Times, South Florida’s oldest and largest Black newspaper.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the important contributions from Black-owned businesses throughout August. It is vital that we support our community’s Black-owned businesses, particularly in light of the devastating economic impact of COVID-19,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce. “Starting with The Miami Times, MDCC wants to ensure we are translating our support for Black-owned businesses into meaningful actions. Now, more than ever, Black-owned businesses need us the most. It is my hope that everyone will join us in supporting these businesses this August and every month going forward.”

The Miami Times

Since 1923, The Miami Times has been an important part of the week for some of South Florida’s most sophisticated readers. As South Florida’s oldest and largest Black newspaper, The Miami Times represents the pinnacle of community relations.

As the Chamber for the Black community, MDCC began National Black Business Month by recognizing The Miami Times for becoming an award-winning local newspaper.

The community has come to rely on The Miami Times for the most comprehensive and engaging coverage of local and national news, arts and entertainment, family life, business, and faith.

Each week for 97 years, The Miami Times educates, entertains, and informs the South Florida community by covering those issues that matter most within the community with authority, vigor, and integrity.

Founded by the Reeves family, the paper continues to be a family-owned business committed to serving the community. Annually, The Miami Times honors “The Next Generation of Dreamers” with a special section highlighting the accomplishments of young adults in our community. At other times, the newspaper engages the community with its annual Gospel concert and through symposiums and forums.

The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce wants to use this time to honor and recognize the work of this family and business within the South Florida community.

In addition to spotlighting Black-owned business in their newsletter and their social media platforms, MDCC will also live stream an interview with a local Black-owned company at noon Monday through Friday on their Facebook page.