Strike for Education Charity Bowl for Haiti is Back

It’s the season to bowl for a good reason Strike for Education Bowling Tournament

MIAMI – Known for its marketing power as one of the largest Haitian-American platforms in the world, L’union Suite is gaining momentum for putting together its annual Strike for Education Bowling Tournament.

In its fourth consecutive year, Strike for Education has brought celebrities out to bowl alongside the community for the better good of kids in Haiti. This year’s tournament takes place on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Sparez – 5325 S. South University Drive, Davie, Fl. 33328 from 6pm to 11pm.

“We started in 2015, where I told some friends and they told some friends and all of a sudden we had raised over $15,000,” gleefully shares innovator Whenda Tima-Gilles. “We get together and we have a blast with some friendly competition and the end result is a new computer resource center in Cap-Haitian in Haiti,” she continues.

With celebrity teams from Los Angeles to New York, made up of athletes like Andre Berto, Chad Ochocinco and Pierre Garcon, Strike for Education also brings out influencers from fashion to music like Karen Civil, Briana Perry and Steph Lecor, to name only a handful.

Bowling for a cause, Strike for Education has been raising money to help open computer labs throughout the province of Cap Haitian in Haiti and after the success of the 2017 tournament this year L’union Suite opened its first lab at College Bell Angelot, where local students have put the computers to good use.

“The first day we were surprised to see the adolescents and older kids logging on to watch YouTube videos and even take online exams for school. We were thrilled to give them something that they really need,” explains Ms. Tima-Gilles. “I wanted to give kids from my hometown the opportunity to take full advantage of the technology that we take for granted every day in the United States. They deserve access to science, engineering, mathematics and even social media, so they can see a bigger picture of what the world has to offer,” she elaborates.

This year’s goal is to double the funds raised in the past to ensure that other kids are blessed with another computer lab opening in Cap-Haitian by next year. L’union Suite’s loyal following and staunch perseverance to Haiti’s culture and changing the narrative of Haiti through the eyes of the world continues to be the ultimate goal, but with Strike for Education they are touching lives on a much larger, direct scale.

“These computer labs and resource centers are giving kids the chance to dream bigger dreams with just one click,” ends Ms. Tima-Gilles.

Team Registrations are available online and tickets are on sale – be a spectator and cheer on your favorite team all in the spirit of changing lives.