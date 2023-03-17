Pete Kennedy Elected President of Jamaican Men of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jamaican Men of Florida, on February 21, 2023, voted and elected Pete A. Kennedy the new president of their organization. Kennedy is President and CEO of EMYLL LLC. A leadership expert, best-selling author, and a man of exemplary character. He is a native of the island of Jamaica, and a past student at Kingston College. His expertise dovetails nicely with the JMOF’s mission, in that his business focuses on the personal and professional development of individuals of all ages.

Prior to starting his own business, Pete gained his experience and background from various industries working for Fortune 500 companies such as T-Mobile & Wells Fargo Bank NA., including aviation and hospitality as a Learning & Development leader.

As head of EMYLL, Pete’s role focuses on helping organizations thrive through leadership solutions; he is known as the “Leadership Doctor.”

Pete earned a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems (CIS), and a master’s in educational leadership both from DeVry University. He is a member of the John Maxwell Leadership Team, former secretary of Jamaican Men of Florida (JMOF), and membership manager for the Black Professional Networks (BPN) in Miami, FL.

Pete recently authored and release the international best-seller, ‘When a man loves – A Lifestyle & Leadership Most Men Will Never Experience,’ ranking top 6 in four countries, USA, Canada, Australia & Germany.

For his role as a community servant, June 20th was designated by the Broward County Commission as Pete Kennedy Day. Pete shares two boys with his wife Jillian.

Executive Leadership Team

The additional members of the executive leadership team that were elected and installed are:

Kirk M. Lawrence, Vice President

Cian Campbell, Executive Secretary

Derrick Monroe serving his second term as Treasurer

Elected to the Board of Directors

David Muir – Board Director & Membership Chair

Jason Walker – Board Director & Marketing/Public Relations Chair

Jermain Morgan – Board Director & Special Projects Chair

Easton Harrison – Board Director & NextGen Chair

Pastor Powell – Board Director & Chaplain

OPEN – Board Director & Legal Advisor

Dr. Rupert Francis – President Emeritus

Dr. Allan Cunningham – JMOF Founder, Lifetime Member, and Honorary Board Member

Hon. Peter Gracey – Honorary Chair

Jamaican Men of Florida

Jamaican Men of Florida is a men’s organization whose mission is “to empower, transform, and impact communities across generations inspired by the culture, identity, and the personal and professional excellence of men of Jamaican descent.” The organization was founded by Dr. Allan Cunningham. Dr Cunningham invited a small group of likeminded Jamaican men in the spring of 2020 to be on his first board.

For more information, visit www.jmoflorida.com.