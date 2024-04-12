Out The Gate, Everton “E-Dee” Dennis’ Debut Movie Goes Viral on YouTube

by Howard Campbell

LOS ANGELES – Although he has appeared in several movies alongside noted Hollywood figures, Everton “E-Dee” Dennis’ first time on the silver screen will always be special for the Jamaican actor.

The lanky Dennis made his debut in 2011 in Out The Gate, an autobiographical movie that also stars fellow Jamaicans Paul Campbell and Oliver Samuels.

In March, it was released on YouTube.

“It was released three weeks ago through our record label, Unseen Lab Recordings. The decision was made after footage from the movie began to go viral on TikTok,” said E-Dee.

He is optimistic that Out The Gate’s availability on the popular platform will introduce it to scores of new fans.

“It is beneficial because of the limited reach that the movie has on other platforms such as Amazon and Tubi. Although it is on all those platforms, not everyone, especially in the Caribbean, has access to them,” E-Dee explained.

Out The Gate tells the story of Everton, a Jamaican from rural Clarendon parish in central Jamaica who moves to the United States, hoping for a big break in the music business. There, he meets Don of LA, a Suge Knight-type impresario played by Campbell.

E-Dee has released four albums to date and has acted in movies such as Chocolate City 3 and Temperature Rising. The latter stars Omar Gooding and Paula Jai Parker.