Mechanic TID Looks to Jamaican Market with ‘Van Damme’

Kingston, Jamaica – Trinidadian-based recording artiste Mechanic TID is eager to visit Jamaica to shoot the video for his new single ‘Van Damme’. The single produced by Vaun Pro is a fusion of Dancehall and Hip Hop, making references to different aspects of Jamaican dancehall culture. The song, released back in December 2022, has been making its rounds on several underground platforms, as the artiste seeks to make it mainstream.

‘Van Damme’ can be described as a ‘flossing’ song. It has a ‘confident’, ‘feel-good’ energy that makes you want to dance, and it further pays homage to several Jamaican dancers. “Van Damme is an expression of a comfortable lifestyle. It’s inspired by Jamaican dancehall culture and helps you to forget about any negative situation and look forward to the future,” said Mechanic TID.

The artiste signed to Pivotal Entertainment, is set to visit Jamaica in mid-March. He will shoot the video for the single with several Jamaican dancers, some of which he references in the song.

He shared, “Jamaica has a wealth of talent. The dances from Jamaica are loved worldwide and their dances influence the world. Van Damme, acknowledges that”.

Mechanic TID is inspired by the legendary Bob Marley, as well as lyrical icons like Jay Z and J.Cole. He is known primarily for singles such as ‘Don Dada 4Ever’ (A Louie Rankin Tribute), ‘Island Boy’, and ‘Zess’. In 2018, he met recording artiste Prince Pronto and fused ‘trap’ and ‘soca’ together, touring in Saint Maarten in 2018 and 2019.

The ‘Van Damme’ artiste is now eager to spread his wings by tapping into new markets with music as his focus. You can follow Mechanic TID on Instagram @Mechanictid.