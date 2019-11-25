Caribbean Culinary Museum & Theater Makes Final 2019 Showing at Plantation Library

PLANTATION – A presentation of historical Caribbean artifacts, information, and dramatic video called “The Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater” will be on display at the West Regional Library (Plantation) from Sunday, December 1 through Tuesday January 14, 2020.

The family-friendly exhibition explores the history of the Caribbean region through its shared food cultures, showing how the islands are unique and connected at the same time.

Plantation residents and neighbors of the city are invited to an opening event on Monday, December 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Regional (Plantation) Library located at 8601 W Broward Blvd, Plantation.

Refreshments will be served and entry is free to the public, however guests are encouraged to register on Eventbrite.

What started as a pop-up display within “The Taste the Islands Experience” food festival in 2018 has grown from a small collection of artifacts, primarily from Jamaica, to a broad collection of over 80 items including pieces from Trinidad, Haiti, Barbados and the Latin Caribbean islands. Large illustrated boards show information on the food elements common throughout the region.

Click here to see a wrap video of the opening night at Pompano Beach

Throughout 2019, over 28,000 people have seen or interacted with the Museum at various installations in Lauderhill, Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac, Pompano, and Miramar, including most recently a pop-up installation at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.

“It’s been amazing seeing how multiple generations, and people from different cultures and backgrounds, have found commonality through this exhibition,” said David I. Muir, co-creator of the exhibition. “With the generous support we have received, particularly grant funding from the Community Foundation of Broward County, we have been able to share this cultural exposition with communities throughout Broward. We encourage folks to stay tuned, as we plan to grow our cultural offerings and impact well into the future.”

The Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater project was created by directors Calibe Thompson and David Muir of Island Syndicate, with artistic support from designer Marsha McDonald, script-writer Zenzele Clarke and film-maker Lukkee Chong among many others.

Support has been provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund, Ann Adams Fund, and Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund.

The traveling exhibition is made possible by partners including the Community Foundation of Broward, Broward County Cultural Division, History Fort Lauderdale, and Primary Medical Care Center, partners committed to honoring the cultural legacies of South Florida’s Caribbean community.

For more information and to stay up to date on “Taste the Islands Experience” events, please visit www.ttiexperience.com/museum.