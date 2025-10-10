Oliver Samuels Foundation Gala Rescheduled for 2026

Toronto, Canada – The Oliver Samuels Foundation Gala has been rescheduled to April 30, 2026. It will be held at the same venue, Arlington Estate in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. The shift comes as the Foundation continues to align with its expanding list of partners and sponsors across Jamaica, Canada, UK, America, and the Caribbean diaspora. They are all committed to supporting education, empowerment, and the preservation of Caribbean cultural excellence.

Chairman Jeff T. Browne explained, “This decision reflects growth, not delay. As we finalize partnerships with key partners and educational institutions, we want to ensure that everything from timing to participation aligns perfectly. This way, the event will not only celebrate Oliver’s legacy but also deliver the full impact we’ve envisioned from the start.”

Scholarship Award

The Foundation also confirmed that, despite the new launch date, it will award its first scholarship in November 2025. The scholarship will go to a student of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica. This early scholarship is a powerful statement of the Foundation’s commitment to action. It demonstrates that the work of empowering young creatives has already begun.

Founder Oliver Samuels, Jamaica’s beloved “King of Comedy,” shared, “This Foundation is about creating opportunities for the next generation of Caribbean storytellers, dreamers, and artists. We wanted to make sure we start giving even before we start celebrating. That’s what this scholarship means to me.”

The Oliver Samuels Foundation was established to provide scholarships, mentorship, and creative development opportunities. These are for students of Caribbean heritage pursuing studies in the arts, media, and related fields. Its mission is to continue Oliver’s legacy of laughter, excellence, and service by using his platform to open doors for others.

The Foundation’s team expressed gratitude to supporters and emphasized that April’s Gala will feature a renewed program with even greater community engagement and international participation.

“We’re taking this time to deepen our partnerships, expand our reach, and ensure that when we launch, it reflects not just a moment but a movement,” added Browne.

The Oliver Samuels Foundation was created to honor the legacy of Jamaica’s cultural icon Oliver Samuels. It does this through initiatives that support education, creative arts training, and mentorship for Caribbean youth. The Foundation is committed to empowering the next generation of Caribbean talent. It achieves this through scholarship, opportunity, and legacy building.