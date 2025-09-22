Oliver Samuels Launches Foundation To Empower Caribbean Students

TORONTO, ON — Internationally celebrated actor and cultural icon Oliver Samuels C.D., is proud to announce the official launch of the Oliver Samuels Foundation. It is a non-profit organization committed to advancing access to post-secondary education for youth of Caribbean heritage across the globe. This event takes place on November 4, 2025 at the Arlington Estate in Toronto Canada.

With a career spanning over five decades, Samuels has captivated audiences around the world. He has elevated the richness of Caribbean culture through stage, screen, and social advocacy. The launch of the Foundation marks a new chapter in his enduring legacy; one rooted in opportunity, mentorship, and education.

Mentorship Opportunities

At its core, the Oliver Samuels Foundation will provide scholarships along with mentorship opportunities. The aim is to support students of Caribbean descent pursuing post-secondary education. This includes Jamaica, Canada, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), and the entire Caribbean diaspora. Its mission is to dismantle financial barriers and provide critical support to students. Students who are ready to lead, create, and serve.

One of the Foundation’s first recognized educational institutions is the esteemed Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Kingston, Jamaica which is renowned for its excellence in the arts and its deep cultural significance within the Caribbean.

Samuels says, “This Foundation is my way of giving back so that no student with promise and passion is left behind. This foundation is my way of saying we see you, we believe in you and we are here to help you rise to be the best you can be.”

The Foundation’s Key Initiatives

Annual Scholarships to help cover tuition and academic costs for post-secondary students enrolled in accredited colleges, universities, and creative institutions such as Edna Manley College and Toronto Metropolitan University School of Performing Arts.

to help cover tuition and academic costs for post-secondary students enrolled in accredited colleges, universities, and creative institutions such as Edna Manley College and Toronto Metropolitan University School of Performing Arts. A five year MOU with Toronto Metropolitan University School of Performing Arts.

with Toronto Metropolitan University School of Performing Arts. Mentorship and Leadership Circles – offering ongoing support and guidance from accomplished professionals and cultural leaders across the diaspora.

– offering ongoing support and guidance from accomplished professionals and cultural leaders across the diaspora. Global Accessibility – ensuring that support reaches students in the Caribbean, Canada, the USA, UK and globally.

Launch Gala

The Foundation will be formally launched at a historic gala celebration on November 4, 2025, at The Arlington Estate in Vaughan, Ontario. The evening will not only commemorate the inauguration of the Foundation but also honor the legendary legacy of Oliver Samuels. Fittingly, it takes place on the very day he celebrates his birthday.

This milestone event will bring together business leaders, philanthropists, artists, and admirers from around the world to celebrate a legacy built on laughter, love, and lifelong learning.

The gala will raise critical funds to support the Foundation’s first class of scholars and will shine a spotlight on the powerful role that education plays in shaping future generations.

Tickets are available at oliversamuelsfoundation.com

About the Oliver Samuels Foundation

The Oliver Samuels Foundation, located in Woodbridge, Ontario, is a registered non-profit organization. It is dedicated to supporting post-secondary education for youth of Caribbean heritage. Founded by internationally renowned actor Oliver Samuels C.D., the Foundation offers scholarships and mentorship. Thus, it aims to empower the next generation of changemakers across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.