North Miami Councilman Alix Desulme to host Community Block Party

North Miami – District 4 Councilman, Alix Desulme, will host a Community Block Party and Resource Fair along NW 134 Street and NW 2nd Avenue in North Miami this Saturday (July 8th) and everyone’s invited.

“I am excited to see paved roads, greenery, more capital improvements projects and beautification projects in the District I represent and call home” said Councilman Desulme. “This weekend’s celebration is for the residents.”

The fun-filled day kicks off at 3 p.m. with a resource fair, showcasing some of the many services provided to residents by the City of North Miami. Recently, several community beautification projects were completed throughout North Miami and District 4.

The festivities will include a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the site of one of the district’s recent streetscape improvement projects.

This free family-friendly event will also feature food, music, games, face painting and some of your favorite summer treats. Northwest 134th Street will be partially closed to vehicular traffic on July 8th from noon – 7:30 p.m. This street will be open to residential traffic.