Diamond In The Rough, a Summer Read That Will Keep You Turning the Pages

Falmouth, Jamaica – Author Patrice Simpson’s novel Diamond In The Rough is now available on Amazon in paperback form. The book consists of twenty-eight (28) interesting and meaningful chapters. The author states that it will be a very lovely read. “Trust me, the book is great! And I am not just saying that because I wrote it. I am not even going to disclose too much. I want my readers to enjoy every single page to the very end.”

Her initial plan was to release the book in December of this year, however, she thought that it was better to do it during the summer time.

“My first thought was to release the book before the year ends but then the lightbulb came on in my head and I said to myself, why not give my supporters something to read this summer? I want my readers to relax and enjoy this amazing story.”

The log line for the book reads: Can you empathize with a young woman trying to love? Can you truly understand the lesson behind her story?

When asked what the inspiration behind the book was, this is what Author Patrice Simpson had to say: “Honestly, I was thinking about my niche. I love to tell myself that I am writing for women, and that includes young women. My target audience is mainly between the ages of 18-65. I want to create stories that women can relate to, or use as a form of inspiration. I wanted to highlight different aspects of struggles that women face daily, but this time around, I wanted it to be a full story. I tried to be unique while I put small ideas together to create the character, Diamond. I portrayed a lot of real-life events through her story.”

Diamond In The Rough

Diamond In The Rough is now available on Amazon for only $19.99. Patrice expresses gratitude to God, and her supporters as she celebrates this achievement.

“As always, big up God! I am beyond grateful! This has been a journey filled with both blessings and lessons. I am thankful for all the help and support that I have received thus far. A big thank you to all the individuals who believed in me from day one. I appreciate you all. My author journey continues.”

To stay up to date with Author Patrice Simpson, follow her online: @triciiwrites.