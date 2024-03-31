KINGSTON, Jamaica – On April 4, rising Jamaican reggae band F.Y.A.H. will release their new track “Cool Down” via VP Records’ imprint Dub Rockers – pre-save HERE. Cruising along with an old-school, rub-a-dub rhythm, the song is about finding comfort in a loved one’s company after a long and stressful day.

“We just wanted to create a vibe for the working adults on the 9-5 or on the graveyard shift who are having a rough day, but that one special person waiting at home gives them the energy to get through it. It’s about that unconditional love with that special one,” said Delroy ‘Pele’ Hamilton, the bassist, producer, and co-writer of the song.

“Cool Down” is the latest in a string of singles the band has dropped in the lead-up to their debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, due out later this year. It follows songs like “I Believe” with the “Dub Mechanic” Alborosie, “Freedom Fighter” with legendary reggae outfit Steel Pulse, and, most recently, “Stronger,” released in February. The visualizer for the new track was done by Fred Debs – watch HERE.

Destiny U.S. Tour

Next up, F.Y.A.H. will be supporting Alborosie at over a dozen shows along the Destiny U.S. Tour, which kicks off on April 3 in Los Angeles, CA and passes through Arizona, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, before ending at Austin Reggae Festival on April 20. For dates and more information, check HERE.

Tour Dates

Wed Apr 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

Thu Apr 4 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

Fri Apr 5 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

Sat Apr 6 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

Sun Apr 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Tue Apr 9 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Apr 10 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater

Fri Apr 12 – Dallas, TX – Dallas Reggae Festival

Sun Apr 14 – Jacksonville, FL – The Underbelly

Tue Apr 16 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Wed Apr 17 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

Fri Apr 19 – Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theater

Sat Apr 20 – Austin, TX – ATX Reggae Festival

Sun Apr 21 – Houston, TX – Last Concert Cafe*

*No F.Y.A.H. or JWadi