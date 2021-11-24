Buju Banton Creates His First NFT Artwork on The First and Largest NFT Platform

[NEW YORK] – With this pioneering move Grammy winner, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon Buju Banton continues to make history by becoming the first Grammy Award-winning reggae artist from Jamaica to mint an NFT on the OpenSea Marketplace – https://opensea.io/bujubanton.

Buju Banton has created a collection of rare NFT Art pieces that will come in both digital and autographed canvas print. “The intention is to provide fans with a rare 1 of 1 digital Buju Banton asset/collectible, which can grow in value, creating an economical opportunity for NFT holders. We have to keep up with the technological advancements of our times or get left behind…embrace the space, pure love” says Buju Banton.

Digital Assets

A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos. These digital assets are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

Artists and musicians have been making their musical offers available worldwide through an alternative space that is quickly becoming the trend of the future.

Fans will be able to purchase a digital copy of the installation as an NFT, which includes digital artwork designs of famous Buju Banton portraits, programable features and unlock-able content for the NFT owners to enjoy. (The digital works sold as NFTs can still be copied and shared themselves, but ownership of a token is unique. Think of it as something like a copy of a popular book autographed by the author. There are lots of copies of the book and more can easily be made, but the NFT version is one of kind.)

Anu El the C.E.O. of CrimsonTide (www.crimsontide.co) has been working to help others build their own projects on blockchain. “CrimsonTide wants to be ‘the concierge’ to the web 3.0 experience for Jamaican artist and musicians. Our company and team have the time, skill set and knowledge to engage the NFT community and develop product-to market strategies consistent with the values of the community” says Anu El.

NFT Marketplace

OpenSea is the first and largest NFT marketplace which has a physical place where fans could go see the digital assets, leading up to the final countdown of the launch. OpenSea is a peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs, rare digital items and crypto collectibles. Anyone can Buy, sell, auction, and discover new NFTs. Anu says his company educates artists on how they can navigate this new digital space of cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain technology.

