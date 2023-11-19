KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican reggae band F.Y.A.H. has shared their new single “I Believe,” an introspective track produced by the “Dub Mechanic” Alborosie, complete with a heavy rub-a-dub bassline. It was released on November 16, via VP Records’ Dub Rockers imprint. Listen here and watch the lyric video here.

Lead vocalist Elton Earlington explains that one particular conversation he had with Delroy ‘Pele ’Hamilton, the band’s bassist and leader, moved him to write “I Believe.” The lyrics touch on resilience and faith, while also exploring how one’s outward facade of strength can often mask inner struggles.“ Even while recording the song, Pele didn’t know he inspired its message. But the first time he heard the words and the melody, he immediately connected with them. Then he built on them by putting the production in Alborosie’s hands. And between all of us, there came about this beautiful sound,” says Elton.“

It’s very human, so I’m excited about sharing it.” “I Believe” follows previous singles “One Day Soon (feat. Josey Wales),” “Raging Fire,” “Freedom Fighter (feat. Steel Pulse),” and “Oh Oh Oh (Jammin’)” as the fifth song released in anticipation of their debut album Free Your Authentic Heart, slated for release next year.

The new song is available everywhere digitally, along with a visualizer by Fred Debs.