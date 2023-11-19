Entertainment

“I Believe” – F.Y.A.H. & Alborosie Showcase Spiritual Strength

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News15 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
F.Y.A.H. I believe
F.Y.A.H. [L-R - Nicolas Groskopf, Delroy 'Pele' Hamilton, and Elton Earlington]

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican reggae band F.Y.A.H. has shared their new single “I Believe,” an introspective track produced by the “Dub Mechanic” Alborosie, complete with a heavy rub-a-dub bassline. It was released on November 16, via VP Records’ Dub Rockers imprint. Listen here and watch the lyric video here.

F.Y.A.H. I believe
F.Y.A.H. [L-R – Nicolas Groskopf, Delroy ‘Pele’ Hamilton, and Elton Earlington]

Lead vocalist Elton Earlington explains that one particular conversation he had with Delroy ‘Pele ’Hamilton, the band’s bassist and leader, moved him to write “I Believe.” The lyrics touch on resilience and faith, while also exploring how one’s outward facade of strength can often mask inner struggles.“

Even while recording the song, Pele didn’t know he inspired its message. But the first time he heard the words and the melody, he immediately connected with them. Then he built on them by putting the production in Alborosie’s hands. And between all of us, there came about this beautiful sound,” says Elton.“

It’s very human, so I’m excited about sharing it.” “I Believe” follows previous singles “One Day Soon (feat. Josey Wales),” “Raging Fire,” “Freedom Fighter (feat. Steel Pulse),” and “Oh Oh Oh (Jammin’)” as the fifth song released in anticipation of their debut album Free Your Authentic Heart, slated for release next year.

The new song is available everywhere digitally, along with a visualizer by Fred Debs.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News15 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Bunji Garlin to perform at Beach Road Trip (BRT) Weekend LA sponsored by VP Records

Bunji Garlin closes Carnival Season with ‘Big Bad Soca’ video

September 19, 2017
Reggae Singer Robert Minott's Single, "I Want You" is a Gold Mine Hit

Reggae Singer Robert Minott’s Single, “I Want You” is a Gold Mine Hit

August 8, 2019

Busy Signal Says “Welcome” to Fans in New Video

April 1, 2015
I-Octane Talks GRAMMY, Love and Life!

I-Octane Gears Up to Deliver More “Love & Life” Lessons

June 19, 2018
Back to top button