[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – January is International Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As decreed by presidential proclamation (since 2010), the month is a time for all to be educated about human trafficking, and to learn to spot the signs of victimization.

The crime of human trafficking has an international impact, with the exploitation of persons constituting a form of modern-day slavery.

Reggae star Alborosie’s new single “Shadows After Dark”

To call attention to this abuse, Reggae star Alborosie wrote, and produced the new single “Shadows After Dark.” With the lyrics, ‘you can see a man’s face, but you can’t see his heart’ the writer articulates the fact that people’s true intentions are not often transparent.

The January U.S. focus is the start of a year-long awareness campaign for Alborosie, in tandem with the Ministry of National Security in Jamaica.

The anthemic song features the voices of Christopher Martin, Etana, Tarrus Riley, Romain Virgo, Kabaka Pyramid, Morgan Heritage, Duane Stephenson, Sandy Smith, Raging Fyah, Kumar, and Dean Fraser. Selected artists on the record have recorded Public Service Announcements (PSAs), which will be aired across Jamaica, and the Diaspora.

Types of Human Trafficking

Human trafficking generally takes two forms. Sex trafficking, in which a commercial sex act is induced by force, fraud or coercion, or in which the person induced to perform such act has not attained 18 years of age. Or, the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision or obtaining of a person for labor or services, using force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.

Human Trafficking Round Table Discussion

This month Alborosie will participate in a round table discussion, along with victims, advocates, and governmental representatives. Participants are diverse and come from countries with significant trafficking numbers. About the discussion Alborosie said “the more people we reach, the more people we can save. This is an important issue that must be addressed.”

In the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Angie Salazar issued a statement saying, “ICE is committed to leveraging every resource it has at its disposal to confront the threat of human trafficking. We will support the victims and survivors, and hold traffickers accountable for their monstrous crimes. Though this fight continues year-round, the month of January gives us the opportunity to showcase these efforts. We will highlight our contribution to this global movement to disrupt and dismantle sex trafficking, forced labor organizations and profiteers.”

Click here for more information about upcoming events regarding Human Trafficking in Jamaica

Click here for more information about Human Trafficking.