Soca on the Seas makes epic trip to Dubai in 2019

HOUSTON – Dubai may be a city with dazzle and flair but come 2019, it will become a city of one love as Soca on the Seas makes its maiden trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Come 2019, Soca on the Seas will debut the Dubai One Love Music Festival At Sea as it makes its first trip to the UAE.

The region’s top soca and dancehall acts along with top Afro-beats artists are expected to entertain patrons aboard the luxurious MSC Splendida as Soca on the Seas continues its mission to take Caribbean culture worldwide.

The Dubai announcement comes as Soca on the Seas embarks on two cruises in 2018 with a European cruise aboard the brand new, luxurious and largest ship in the world – Symphony of the Seas (May 13-20) and the AfroSoca Edition aboard the fabulous Mariner of the Seas (October 8 – 12).

For seven nights and eight days, the Soca on the Seas 2019 Dubai One Love Music Festival At Sea will sail to some of the most exquisite Middle-Eastern destinations.

The journey will begin on Saturday March 23, 2019 from Dubai then on to Abu Dhabi, followed by Sir Bani Yas Private Island in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Doha, Qatar, returning to Dubai for two days of sightseeing and shopping at some of the city’s famous malls where designer wear and accessories abound.

During the journey, Soca on the Seas patrons will be immersed in non-stop Carnival themed events as it takes over the various clubs and entertainment spaces aboard the ship. There will be sightseeing excursions and parties at the most amazing locations, culminating with our celebrity yacht party under the stars.

The MSC Splendida also comes with an array of activities for patrons to enjoy. You will experience the extraordinary variety of designer-themed bars and restaurants with many gourmet choices to explore; from authentic Mediterranean specialties to spicy Tex-Mex.

Known as the eco-ship, the MSC Splendida contains four swimming pools, a jogging track, squash court and ultramodern gym along with an exotic MSC Aurea Spa where you can luxuriate in with Balinese massage, a Turkish bath, sauna, whirlpool and solarium among other treatments.

With the entertainment Soca on the Seas provides and the many attractions on the ship, patrons will be getting more than their money’s worth.

“We are excited to be offering our patrons this amazing opportunity,” says Juliana Fermin, founder of the Soca on the Seas brand.

“As I have stated before, I am passionate about showcasing our Caribbean culture to the world and Soca on the Seas is definitely at the forefront with its Dubai cruise experience,” she said.

Soca on the Seas 2019 Dubai One Love Music Festival At Sea is now open for bookings. Cabins range from just over US$900 to US$1600 and guests will benefit from a seven-month payment plan.

To book your cabin now, WhatsApp 424-202-0168 or call toll free 877-457-1268