New Florida Majority Opens New Political & Community Space in Broward

New Florida Majority is expanding its capacity ahead of 2020 to build community power throughout Florida

Fort Lauderdale – The New Florida Majority (NewFM) will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new political and community space in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, October 24th at 6:00 p.m.

New Florida Majority Broward office will be located at 1142 W Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

The opening, called “Breaking Into Broward,” will gather community members and local elected officials to celebrate the new space with music, food and the unveiling of a new mural by local artist Nzingah Oniwosan.

New Florida Majority has been doing civic engagement work in Broward since its inception 10 years ago, organizing marginalized communities, and registering and mobilizing Black and Brown voters to participate in local, statewide and federal elections.

This is one of three new offices NewFM has opened this year throughout the state to expand its capacity ahead of the 2020 election cycle.

“Our new office in the heart of Broward is proof of our deep commitment to this County and our community,” says Bertisha Combs, Community Organizer for the New Florida Majority, who is also a Broward resident herself. “There’s a lot at stake in 2020 and we want to be grounded in our community, knocking on doors, registering voters, talking about the issues our neighbors care about. Our Broward office will be our center of operations to empower residents to be fully informed and invested participants in the shaping of their future through year round civic participation and political action.”