Consulate General of Jamaica Miami office to close due to Hurricane Irma

MIAMI – The Consulate General of Jamaica offices in Miami will be closed to the public on Friday, September 8, 2017, as Florida prepares for the effects of Hurricane Irma.

Consul General of Jamaica Miami

The Consulate General offices will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

For visas and emergency consular services, please contact the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, D.C. at 202-452-0660 or by email at contactus@jamaicaembassy.org or assistance.

For those living in Atlanta or surrounding areas, please contact the Honorary Consulate of Jamaica at 832-268-6735, or visit their website Jamaica Atlanta Consulate

Every effort will be made to reopen the Consulate General of Jamaica for business as soon as possible. Additional information will be conveyed in due course.

“Best wishes for your safety during and after the passage of Hurricane Irma”.