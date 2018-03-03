Jazz In The Gardens Adds Spice It Up! Miami to 2018 Roster of Events

More Interactive Food, Dance and Mixology comes your way on Friday, March 9th at the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

MIAMI – Get ready South Florida! for Spice It Up! Miami – Jazz In The Gardens Edition (JITG). The official JITG Pre-Event kicks-off on March 9th from 7pm to 10pm, featuring a New Orleans, Cajun-creole flavor and flair.

Spice It Up kicks off the 2018 season with two-time James Beard Scholar and New Orleans favorite son, Private Chef, Gason Nelson, voted one of Louisiana’s top 25 chefs of 2017. Nelson has cooked for Dwayne, The Rock Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Sinbad, Reggie Bush and the Kardashians and many other famous clients.

The good times continue to roll as Gason’s co-host, is none other than, author, social media taste-master and the first female winner of the global ambassador chef challenge, Chef Thia Verna.

Chef Verna, an accomplished culinary expert is the first Haitian chef to host a nationally televised cooking show, Taste the Islands, airing on PBS and CreateTV®. Also, an accomplished author, her current cookbook, 50 Favorite Haitian Recipes, is on sale at Amazon.

Spice It Up Miami attendees will learn how to make some of the most delectable Caribbean-fusion recipes and New Orleans inspired dishes from two master chefs.

Guests will take a magical, fusion flavored gastronomic ride while vying for a chance to win tickets to the 2018 musical event of the year in Miami Gardens, Jazz In The Gardens!

#SpiceItUpMiami is a culinary experience that takes place at the Caribbean Marketplace cultural destination located at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE 2ndAvenue in Miami. The event is one of a kind must attend experience that highlights the cultural heritage of Little Haiti. Tickets are only $65 and can be purchased here.

Other fun elements of the night include mixology techniques for the art of a perfect homemade tropical cocktail; learning the latest hip dance moves of meringue, bachata, compas, reggae and more where attendees can work off the delicious meal they learned to prepare.

Spice It Up Miami! is sponsored by Little Haiti Cultural Complex, the City of Miami Gardens, Chefs of the Caribbean, Show Technology, Netwire and the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience.