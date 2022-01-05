New COVID-19 Testing Site Opening in Miramar at the Youth Enrichment Center

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar has a new COVID-19 testing site that will open up at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center (YEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022. This new site is a part of Broward County’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing in cities to meet the increased demand; and is in partnership with CDR Health.

Miramar City Manager, Whittingham Gordon stated, “The safety of our residents is my top priority, and I am pleased that the city was able to partner with the county to bring this convenient COVID-19 testing location to the historic side of Miramar at a time when it is needed most.”

The site at YEC will offer free drive-through testing and will be open daily to the public from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. The last car will be allowed to join the line at 3:30 p.m. daily. No appointments are required. Rapid Antigen and PCR tests will be available.

Drivers are requested to stay in the right lane on Miramar Parkway, heading east after the Turnpike overpass, to join the drive-through line.

While the COVID-19 test is free to the public, the patient’s insurance will be billed for the services performed. Insurance information can be provided at registration. If the patient does not have insurance, federally available programs will be billed for this service. Pre-registration is available at www.PatientPortalFL.com.

Other COVID-19 testing site locations in Miramar

Miramar Fire Station 107

11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Antibody, Antigen and PCR Testing available

Open daily between 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Appointment required at www.SolvHealth.com

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

Open Mondays through Fridays 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

Appointments not required. Register in advance at www.Homesafe1st.com/covid

Lakeshore Park

8501 S. Sherman Circle, Miramar, FL 33025

Open Mondays through Fridays 9:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

Appointments not required. Register in advance at www.Homesafe1st.com/covid

For additional COVID-19 testing site locations in Miramar, visit www.MiramarFl.gov and for a comprehensive list of testing site locations in Broward County, visit www.Broward.org/coronavirus.