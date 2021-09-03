City of Miramar Appoints First Jamaican-Born City Manager, Whittingham Gordon

[MIRAMAR] – The Miramar City Commission on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 approved the appointment of Whittingham Gordon to the position of City Manager for Miramar, effective November 6, 2021. Gordon, a 26-year veteran of the City of Miramar currently serves as Deputy City Manager, a position held since 2020. He will succeed City Manager Vernon Hargray whose contract expires on November 5, 2021.

Gordon has demonstrated commitment and dedication to the city with a proven progressive leadership track record of over 30 years in local government. Prior to joining the City of Miramar, Gordon worked for Miami-Dade County in various departments. Including Water and Sewer as well as Building and Zoning. He joined the City of Miramar in 1995 as the first Jamaican-born Engineering Inspector. Since then, Gordon rose through the ranks over the years. During his tenure with the Engineering Department, he oversaw land development projects in the height of the construction boom. Especially when Miramar was recognized as the fastest growing city in the county.

Dedicated Years of Service

Gordon has also held leading positions with the Utilities department. Plus, served as Assistant City Manager where he instituted many new programs and services. Two of these programs received the national Smart 50 Awards by the Smart City Connect Foundation: The Smart Water Meter project and the Building Energy Management Systems project. Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Phoenix and was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army after 4 years of service.

Gordon added, “This is truly a dream come true for me and it has been a long journey to get here. As a 30-year Miramar resident and a 26-year City of Miramar employee, I have seen this city grow tremendously during my time here. Thanks to the City Commission for their vote of confidence. I am very proud to serve this great All-America City. I am committed to working with our elected officials as well as Miramar residents, local businesses and our valued employees to continue to keep Miramar beautiful, progressive and a safe place to live, work and call home.” He continued, “Thanks to Mr. Hargray for his outstanding service and leadership as City Manager and for all that he has done to move this city forward. He has led this city well and will leave some big shoes to fill.”

Gordon, who is Jamaican born, will be Miramar’s first Jamaican City Manager reporting to a City Commission who are all of Jamaican descent.

The agenda item was brought forward by Commissioner Maxwell Chambers. Additionally supported by Mayor Wayne Messam, Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne and Commissioner Alexandra Davis.