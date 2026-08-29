Nevis Tourism Authority Showcases Unique Island Charm

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Tourism Authority, in partnership with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, strengthened its outreach to the U.S. travel trade during the 2026 American Society of Travel Advisors Caribbean Showcase. This event was held Aug. 22-25 in St. Kitts and Nevis. The event brought the destination directly to more than 70 U.S. travel advisors and key industry partners.

The showcase gave Nevis a timely chance to grow business. It also helped deepen advisor ties. It positioned the island for travelers seeking more than a classic Caribbean vacation.

As a leading professional group for travel advisors, ASTA offered a high-value forum. It supported destination learning, networking, and sales growth.

During conference programming in St. Kitts, the NTA highlighted Nevis’ accommodations, culture and heritage, culinary offerings, wellness experiences, beaches and authentic island lifestyle. Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley addressed attendees Sunday. He described Nevis as a destination defined by natural beauty, authenticity and warm hospitality. Additionally, he encouraged advisors to look beyond the traditional Caribbean vacation and introduce clients to the island’s distinctive character, people and experiences.

Andia M. Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, also underscored the importance of travel advisors in increasing awareness of and visitation to Nevis.

She emphasized the NTA’s commitment to giving advisors the knowledge and resources needed to confidently sell Nevis to travelers seeking authentic, immersive and memorable experiences.

A major focus of Nevis’ participation was moving advisors beyond presentations and giving them firsthand experience with the destination.

Site visits in Nevis

On Monday, participants traveled to Nevis for site visits at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, The Hermitage and Mount Nevis Hotel. The visits showcased the range of accommodations available on the island. This ranged from luxury resort stays to historic and intimate hospitality offerings.

At Four Seasons Resort Nevis, participants learned about the property’s accommodations, amenities and guest experiences. The Hermitage offered a contrasting look at Nevisian heritage and traditional Caribbean charm. Meanwhile, Mount Nevis Hotel introduced advisors to an intimate setting with spacious accommodations and sweeping views. The immersive program continued Tuesday with tours and activities designed to bring the island’s history, culture, cuisine and community to life.

Participants explored landmarks, communities and points of interest during an island tour. They also experienced local cuisine through Cooking with Ras Iroy, which introduced advisors to Nevisian ingredients, flavors and culinary traditions. The Hamilton Tour highlighted Nevis’ connection to Alexander Hamilton and the historical significance of his birthplace.

Together, the site visits, tours and cultural experiences gave advisors more than destination information. By seeing the accommodations, meeting local people and experiencing Nevis firsthand, they gained a stronger sense of place and greater confidence recommending the island to clients.

Commitment to the Travel Trade

The ASTA Caribbean Showcase also reinforced Nevis’ commitment to the travel trade. This comes as advisors remain key partners. They match travelers with specialized destination experiences. The NTA said its participation supports ongoing efforts. These efforts increase destination awareness. They also strengthen relationships with travel professionals. They also create opportunities for more visits and longer stays.

Advisors and exhibitors departed with firsthand experiences and stories to share with clients. Through partnerships, education, and immersive destination programs, the Nevis Tourism Authority equips travel professionals. It gives them tools to explain what makes the island unique.

For Nevis, the most powerful introduction is often the experience itself: its people, flavors, history, natural beauty and unmistakable sense of place. The NTA said it looks forward to building on relationships strengthened during the 2026 ASTA Caribbean Showcase. It also looks forward to welcoming the clients these advisors inspire to discover Nevis naturally.