Nevis and St. Kitts Tourism Authority Roadshow Success

Second annual sales mission connects twin-island destination with leading travel advisors across key U.S. markets

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Tourism Authority and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority brought the Federation’s tourism message to travel advisors across the Northeast during the Second Annual Northeast Summer Showcase. This five-city sales mission aimed at strengthening trade partnerships in one of the destination’s most important U.S. source regions.

The roadshow made stops in Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Boston, giving advisors direct access to destination representatives and participating tourism suppliers.

Pheon Jones, director of sales and marketing, and Cyndi Miller Aird, U.S. sales representative, represented Nevis. Deborah Traussi and Chimarie Morillo, U.S. sales representatives for the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, represented St. Kitts.

Created as the travel industry rebounded from the pandemic, the Northeast Summer Showcase has grown into one of the region’s largest travel advisor roadshows. This year, registration was on pace to set a new benchmark. More than 100 advisors registered for each stop, and total attendance was expected to exceed 650 across five events.

Top-producing Advisors

The showcase drew top-producing advisors affiliated with Virtuoso, Signature Travel Network, Ensemble, Travel Leaders, AAA Travel and other leading consortia. Each event included a trade show, dinner and supplier presentations. As a result, advisors received timely updates on destination developments, products and programs.

Participants received updates on tourism developments across Nevis and St. Kitts, including accommodations, airlift, signature experiences and the attributes that position the Federation as a compelling twin-island Caribbean destination.

Boutique Caribbean Destination

For Nevis, the showcase served as a platform to reinforce the island’s position as a boutique Caribbean destination known for authenticity, heritage, nature and understated luxury. Additionally, advisors learned about experiences in wellness, culinary and agro-tourism, romance, history, outdoor adventure, festivals and sustainability. This gave them new ways to match Nevis with travelers seeking meaningful, highly personalized vacations.

“Travel advisors play an essential role in introducing Nevis to discerning travelers who value authenticity, privacy and a deeper connection to the places they visit,” said Pheon Jones, director of sales and marketing for the Nevis Tourism Authority. “The Northeast Summer Showcase allowed us to engage directly with some of the industry’s most influential advisors, share what is new across the island and provide them with the knowledge and relationships they need to confidently recommend Nevis to their clients.”

The roadshow is part of the Nevis Tourism Authority’s broader strategy to support high-value tourism through sustained travel trade engagement. Through advisor education, sales missions, industry partnerships and firsthand destination experiences, the authority continues to build a network of advocates equipped to promote Nevis’ intimate scale, unspoiled landscapes, rich history, welcoming people and distinctive blend of simplicity and sophistication.