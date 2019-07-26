Nation’s Leading Cannabis Expo Announces Their Annual Event for Miami

MIAMI – The 2019 U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo will be held August 2nd-4th at the Downtown Miami Hyatt Regency Hotel, 400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami.

Centered in Miami, this year’s event is expected to draw thousands of businesses, patients, entrepreneurs, and students who are interested in gaining more knowledge about the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry.

2019 marks the beginning of a remarkable partnership between one of the largest United States colleges and the U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo.

Miami Dade College, home to more than 100,000 students, has entered into the bright future of the cannabis industry in order to expose their student population to a host of different viable educational pursuits including business and medicine.

In tandem, every $10 student ticket sold will have half of its selling price donated to charity.

Florida teetering on the edge of potentially legalizing recreational marijuana use in 2020 means this year’s expo is the perfect chance for visitors to gain a more complete understanding of the continuously changing public perception of recreational cannabis usage.

Another exciting first time partnership has also been established with Herring Bank from Amarillo, Texas.

For the first time on a national stage, Herring will speak about the opportunities to accommodate bank accounts for both CBD and THC. CBD is a rapidly growing industry, currently being valued at $591 million, but expected to soar to $22 billion by 2022 according to Brightfeld.

Speaking about the ramifications of such a dramatic economic shift and the reasons to invest in the industry is Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. Jeffrey brings his expertise to the expo from founding one of the largest loyalty marketing firms in the nation.

What makes the U.S. Cannabis Conference and Expo (USCC) so unique is the type of environment that is fostered throughout the 3 days.

From a variety of educational activities, such as an advanced cultivation training session or an all-day dispensing knowledge medical symposium, visitors will gain a newfound respect for the cannabis plant and its variety of far-reaching benefits.

During the day, prominent speakers who will give presentations and keynotes include, Dr. Richard Boxer, chief medical officer of iAnthus, Michael Brubeck, founder of Centuria Foods, and many more.

Visitors will leave the expo at weekend’s end with an arsenal of effective business practices they can utilize to ensure that the cannabis industry of tomorrow has sustainability and growth at its core.