City of Fort Lauderdale Declares Local State of Emergency and Issues Curfew

Fort Lauderdale – The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued an Emergency Order declaring a local state of emergency and putting a curfew in place following civil unrest in the aftermath of protests which took place earlier today.

The curfew will begin this evening (Sunday, May 31, 2020) and will be in effect nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next three days unless modified by a new emergency order.

During the curfew, all pedestrian and vehicular movement within the boundaries of the City of Fort Lauderdale is prohibited. Exceptions are defined in the order and include, but are not limited to, emergency personnel, including fire, police, and hospital services; emergency transport services; utility emergency repairs; and governmental employees and officials.

All people in the City of Fort Lauderdale are to remain in their homes and residences during the hours of curfew unless otherwise directed or authorized by City of Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, State of Florida, or federal officials.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department will be enforcing the curfew and violators are subject to arrest.

To view the Emergency Order click here.