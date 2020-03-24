Buju, Koffee & Busy Signal Received Top Awards at the 38th Annual IRAWMA

// // //

Buju Bags 7 Awards & Koffee 4; Busy Signal wins Artist of Decade at the 38th Annual International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA)

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Amidst the Coronavirus sweeping the world, the scaled down to media- Onstage TV and IRIE FM Radio live broadcast of the 38th IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards), on Saturday night, March 21st from Jamaica, was an unbelievable success, without public audience!

The show must go on, said the Producer, Ephraim Martin.

In compliance ​with and observation of Jamaica’s Government, and other world health organization​’s, social distancing request and no gathering of more than 20 persons, Martin’s International President, Ephraim Martin took his 38th IRAWMA to ​a leading television program and top radio station, along​ with social media to reveal and honor reggae and world music’s best of 2019.

The IRAWMA’s first time media celebration, televised on Onstage TV, the leading Caribbean entertainment TV program, and on IRIE FM, the number radio station in Jamaica, was most pleasing to the music industry and fans everywhere!

It did not allow the COVID-19 to stop its ​38th annual consecutive celebration of musical achievements.

The big winners for the night, were, Buju Banton with seven IRAWMAs and Koffee with four.

Busy Signal captured the coveted special Award for Dancehall Artist of the Decade – 2010 to 2020. He accepted his Honor​in person with a humble and well appreciated speech.

The scaled down broadcast on OnStage TV saw outstanding live performances and presentations by some of the nominees and special awardees.

Among the performers were: Chronic Law, Dance Xpressionz, Bongo Herman, Derrick Morgan and others. Those giving acceptance speeches include: Buju Banton, Derrick Morgan, Chronic Law, Stranger Cole and Bongo Herman​ and Busy Signal.

IRAWMA winners in two categories, were VYBZ Kartel, Damian Marley and Sizzla. For a complete list of all the winners and special Awardees visit www.irawma.com and click on “2020 Nominees/Winners”.

Martin’s International would like to extend its special thanks to Onstage TV -Winford Williams and his team and IRIE FM – Nicholas Evans and the IRIE ​FM team for making the 38th IRAWMA television and radio showcase and revealing of winners an outstanding success, despite the COVID- 19 invasion.

Sincere thanks to our supporting sponsors: Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Irie FM, Down Sound Entertainment (DSE), Bigga, VP Records, Missy Quai Signature Hair, OnStage TV, IrieJam 360, Reggae Festival Guide, African Spectrum, Portland Curry Fest, AC Marriott Hotel, JSVFest, www.25thcenturyradio.com, Balloons by Jaki Jade, Alpha Studios, Dainjahrus Rebel Music, Mega Bass Records, Yosefus “One Heart of Love” Production

Special thanks also to our amazing staff/team of volunteers in Jamaica, USA and other parts of the globe. Likewise, to our dedicated music industry experts who help​ in the selection of the nominees each year, and to the more than 100,000 reggae and world music fans worldwide who have voted to pick this year’s, 2019 winners.

Martin’s International looks forward to next year’s 39th IRAWMA on March 28, 2021, when hopefully we will be back to normal and IRAWMA can again be presented on stage.