Grammy Award-Winning Musicians to Celebrate America’s First Free Black Settlement

[St. Augustine, FL ] – The first legally sanctioned free Black settlement in what is now the United States will be the site of the inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, February 18-26, 2022. A festival whose proceeds will support the construction of an on-site fort representation and development of additional interpretive resources.

Performing Artists

Confirmed artists include: the legendary 18-time Grammy Award-winning Count Basie Orchestra (Feb. 18); breakout Americana and roots singer-songwriter Amythyst Kiah (Feb. 19); two-time Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter (Feb. 24); New Orleans’ deep-groove R&B and jazz group Tank and the Bangas (Feb. 25); as well as the legendary Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (Feb. 26).

Historic Landmark

As early as late 1600s, freedom seekers escaped enslavement in the English colonies to the north and made their way to St. Augustine, then in Spanish Florida (an early underground railroad South). Additionally, Under a Spanish royal decree, they were given freedom in exchange for adopting Catholicism and males serving in the militia. In 1738, the Spanish governor ordered Fort Mose to be constructed. Therefore, it was built to house an estimated 100 predominately Africans who sought sanctuary and liberation.

In 1994, Fort Mose site was designated as a Historic National Landmark. After extensive archaeology and historical research, the site was authenticated. Due to that, today a small museum sits near the location in Fort Mose State Park.

“Fort Mose is one of the most important places in American history, and especially African-American history,” said Scotty Barnhart of The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra. “It represents the ideals of freedom, democracy, and the aspirations of a people to live their lives fully and to participate in a society with all rights and privileges afforded to them as equal human beings.”