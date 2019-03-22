Yeelen Group presents HELIX by Jamaican-American Artist Ya La’Ford

MIAMI – YEELEN GROUP is proud to present HELIX, an exhibition of large scale works on canvas by renowned Jamaican-American installation artist Ya Levy La’Ford.

HELIX marks La’Ford’s second exhibition with the gallery and will feature conceptual works of photography by Wyatt Gallery in collaboration with Hank Willis Thomas.

HELIX is proudly sponsored by U.S. Trust, Axial Family Partners, and the Weizmann Institute of Science.

The private view of HELIX is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2nd 6:30-8pm, RSVP is required by March 25th rsvp@yeelenart.com

A panel discussion will take place highlighting the work done by scientists at the Weizmann Institute in Israel alongside artist Ya Levy La’Ford at 7:15pm.

La’Ford’s geometric composed paintings serve as a gesture reflecting communication and vibrations to find ancestral whispers to progress the human story and will be on view April 2nd – July, 2019.

