Reggae Artistes Hezron and Louie Culture Join Forces in Warriors Heaven

Kingston, Jamaica – Reggae recording artistes Hezron and Louie Culture have joined forces on a powerhouse single entitled ‘Warriors Heaven’.

The single produced by Anthony Stoddart is one of the many deeply reflective singles featured on Hezron’s album, ‘The Life I Live Continues (Soulful Salvation)’.

Hezron advised that he wrote the single to show that all heroes including the unsung hero and the greats alike all deserved a special place to rest in the afterlife. In the quest for the perfect featured act, Hezron reached out to the ‘Gangalee’ artiste Louie Culture, who after hearing the song, liked it, and added his flavour to the single.

The insightful nature of the song forces its listeners to realize the fact that there aren’t enough heroes in today’s society. Hezron said, “The first verse of the song is – last one to run, first to defend. I think we need more people like this in today’s society. Where are the heroes?”

The video for the single was directed by Frank Blenman and edited by Izzy Beats; it showcases the life of a modern day hero who was tragically slain. Hezron added “I ask the question, what happens when a hero dies? Is there a Warrior’s Heaven? I implore everyone to listen to the single and connect with the words”.

Hezron is fresh off his Canadian Tour and continues to perform around the world. His next stop is set for a performance on the 24th Anniversary of UNIFEST 2018 showcasing alongside the likes of Assassin, Culture Band Featuring Kenyatta Hill and many more, taking place May 20th, 2018.

