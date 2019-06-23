South Florida Caribbean Radio Program interviews 2020 Presidential Candidate, Wayne Messam

SOUTH FLORIDA – A popular South Florida Caribbean radio program, Caribbean Riddims, “Three at 3” had the opportunity to interview 2020 Presidential candidate Wayne Messam on Saturday, June 22nd.

Wayne Messam is currently the Mayor of the City of Miramar and serving his second term.

The city based in South Florida is home to a large Caribbean-American population with a large number of Jamaican nationals living there.

There has been a lot of talk in the community questioning and wondering why Mayor Wayne Messam is running for President.

Messam whose parents are from Jamaica firmly believes he is a viable candidate and with his success as Mayor he has a lot to offer the American people.

Click here to listen to the interview on Caribbean Riddims, Three at 3.