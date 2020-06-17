Florida Non Profit Asks Dads to Honor the Memory of George Floyd this Father’s Day

8 Minutes 46 Second Reading With Children Challenge

SOUTH FLORIDA – In the past for Father’s Day, the Non Profit Organization Reading Pays More highlighted the importance of parents reading with their children via a social media campaign called #lovereadingwithdad.

The group encourages dads, granddads and uncles of all ages to share a picture of themselves reading a book with a child using the hashtag #lovereadingwithdad.

“We want to spread the word that reading together is not only fundamental, but it also helps create a strong parental bond,” says Georgia Robinson, President of Reading Pays More. “And it is especially important for parents to read with their young boys,” she said.

This year the ask of Fathers is even more relevant in light of the George Floyd tragedy. “We often mark and honor solemn events with a moment of silence.

This Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, our organization is committed to honoring the 8 minutes and 46 seconds in which Mr. George Floyd tragically lost his life, through a positive call to action. We are asking Dads and father figures across the globe to share the experience of reading with a young person to encourage the love of reading,” said Robinson.

8 Minutes 46 Second Reading With Children Challenge

The 8 Minutes 46 Seconds Father’s Day Challenge Father and Father Figures Step Up & Take the Challenge! Read to a child/children for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in Celebration of Father’s Day June 21, 2020 and in Honor of George Floyd.

How:

Take a picture or video of yourself reading with the child/children before or on Father’s Day and post it on all your social media with our Hashtag #lovereadingwithdad. You can also post it to our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/ReadingPaysMore/ or our Instagram Page @Readingpaysmore.

Why:

The Father’s Day Challenge aims to honor the memory of George Floyd, encourage the bond between Fathers and Father Figures with children and nurture a love of reading and help with the “Coronavirus learning slide.”

The “coronavirus-learning slide” is akin to the “summer slide” which represents the learning deficit in reading skills that children usually experience during the summer months.

“Thank you in advance for your contribution to a better world for ALL our children. Knowledge is Power! and Employment! in today’s information/knowledge-based economy, “ said Robinson.