TAMARAC — On Saturday night, Nadine Sutherland, celebrating 45 years in the music industry this year, headlined the ISLAND GROOVE IN THE PARK family festival. This performance came right after she closed the KEY TO THE REGION award ceremony in spectacular fashion on Friday night (June 7) at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott. Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton and other elected officials in South Florida hosted the event.

Sutherland received enthusiastic cheers from the appreciative audience at the Gala and later commented, “I consider it a privilege to help Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton present the keys to the Region to the well-deserving Ky-Mani Marley and Miss Kitty, and also to honor the amazing Coach Stormy Wellington, Claudienne Hibbert, Rhonda Rosemin, Davion Silvera,Mark Daniel, Lana Lindo and Michelle Richards.”

Sutherland commended Commissioner Marlon Bolton and his team for their impactful work in Tamarac and neighboring areas since his historic election in 2016 as the youngest and first Black representative in his role. The Church, Diaspora, and broader communities have all seen significant benefits from their efforts.

Sutherland made sure to commend Ky-Mani Marley, expressing her joy in his successes. They have a connection, as she was recruited by Reggae legend Robert Nesta Marley to his Tuff Gong Label shortly after winning the first Jamaican Tastee Talent Contest in 1979.

The singer, songwriter, and educator praised Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Wilkinson for her remarkable achievements and dedication to the cultural community.

Sutherland also highlighted violinist Stevin Avi’s riveting performance at the award ceremony and how music has profoundly impacted his life. Avi is fluent in 19 languages.