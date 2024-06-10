Local News

Nadine Sutherland’s Inspiring Performance at Key to the Region Gala

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Nadine Sutherland's Inspiring Performance at Key to the Region Gala

TAMARAC — On Saturday night, Nadine Sutherland, celebrating 45 years in the music industry this year, headlined the ISLAND GROOVE IN THE PARK family festival. This performance came right after she closed the KEY TO THE REGION award ceremony in spectacular fashion on Friday night (June 7) at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott. Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton and other elected officials in South Florida hosted the event.

Nadine Sutherland's Inspiring Performance at Key to the Region Gala
Nadine Sutherland shares a humorous moment on the red carpet at the Key to the Region Gala with Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton.

Sutherland received enthusiastic cheers from the appreciative audience at the Gala and later commented, “I consider it a privilege to help Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton present the keys to the Region to the well-deserving Ky-Mani Marley and Miss Kitty, and also to honor the amazing Coach Stormy Wellington, Claudienne Hibbert, Rhonda Rosemin, Davion Silvera,Mark Daniel, Lana Lindo and Michelle Richards.”

Sutherland commended Commissioner Marlon Bolton and his team for their impactful work in Tamarac and neighboring areas since his historic election in 2016 as the youngest and first Black representative in his role. The Church, Diaspora, and broader communities have all seen significant benefits from their efforts.

Nadine Sutherland with City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis at the Key to the Region Gala on Friday, June 7th.
Nadine Sutherland with City of Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis at the Key to the Region Gala on Friday, June 7th

Sutherland made sure to commend Ky-Mani Marley, expressing her joy in his successes. They have a connection, as she was recruited by Reggae legend Robert Nesta Marley to his Tuff Gong Label shortly after winning the first Jamaican Tastee Talent Contest in 1979.

The singer, songwriter, and educator praised Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Wilkinson for her remarkable achievements and dedication to the cultural community.

Sutherland also highlighted violinist Stevin Avi’s riveting performance at the award ceremony and how music has profoundly impacted his life. Avi is fluent in 19 languages.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News4 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Ambassador Andrew J. Young in South Florida for Haiti fundraiser and campaign efforts for Caribbean-American Commissioner, Dale Holness

July 2, 2010

Commentary With Winston Barnes: Respect History

July 27, 2016
Broward County Expands Eligibility Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccinations

Broward County Expands Eligibility Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccinations

March 25, 2021

LIME Gives Support To Caribbean Student Diaspora

March 17, 2011
Back to top button