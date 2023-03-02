The City of Homestead Culminates Black History Celebration with Jazz in the Park

HOMESTEAD — The City of Homestead hosted Jazz in the Park to celebrate Black History Celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Losner Park. In attendance was Mayor Steven D. Losner, Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey, Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers, and Councilman Larry Roth.

Mayor Steven D. Losner kicked the afternoon off with greetings to the attendees, “I want to welcome you here on behalf of everyone in the city of Homestead. As we wind up this significant month and recognize the contributions throughout the ages through art, history, culture, and science, woven throughout the fabric of this country and the world – striving to be one people and work together. So, welcome to our park. Welcome to Downtown Homestead. Enjoy it.”

Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers thanked the “sponsors, the vendors, the team that put this together, definitely first class, and it represents the true Homestead and what we are really about – diversity and inclusion representation is so important.”

Jazz in the Park attendees competed in Black history trivia and karaoke, which was delivered via a Showtime at the Apollo style with audience applause for the winner selection. Some top winners even walked away with a $250 Visa gift card. The event also included line dancing, a vendor marketplace, Black history month kids’ workbook activities, and food trucks. The night culminated with headliner Alicia Olatuja performing her version of Jazz classics by Sadé.

Tamara G. from “Those 2 Girls in the Morning” on 101.5 Lite FM hosted Jazz in the Park and sounds were provided by DJ Bo-Weezy.