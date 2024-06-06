Tamarac To Host A Vibrant Celebration In Honor of Caribbean Heritage Month

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac invites the community to embark on a Caribbean excursion at Island Groove in the Park on Saturday, June 8, at Caporella Park.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m., with musical entertainment by Pan Paradise followed by a lively performance by Jamaican reggae artist, Nadine Sutherland.

Neighbors, families and friends can enjoy a fun-filled outdoor evening featuring family-friendly lawn games, photo opportunities with dancing stilt walkers and delicious treats from some of South Florida’s best food trucks.

The event is free and open to the public. A free shuttle service will transport attendees from Redeeming Word Christian Center, 2800 W. Prospect Road, to Caporella Park, 5200 Prospect Road. Shuttle transportation will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to pack chairs or blankets to enhance their outdoor experience under the stars.