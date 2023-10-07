SOUTH FLORIDA – Mystic Marley, Nailah Blackman, and Walshy Fire are set to mesmerize music lovers with their infectious new single, “Jump.” Released today, October 6, the track is an electrifying fusion of dancehall, reggae, and soca, destined to captivate listeners worldwide.

“Jump” showcases the immense talent and versatility of three groundbreaking artists coming together in perfect harmony. Mystic Marley, the gifted performer, and songwriter, effortlessly channels her iconic family heritage while bringing a fresh and contemporary sound to the track.

Nailah Blackman, the rising star of soca music, delivers her powerful vocals with a blend of grace and raw energy, adding a unique dimension to the song. Walshy Fire, a renowned DJ, producer, and member of Major Lazer, masterfully combines his expertise in dancehall and reggae to create an irresistible beat that will make listeners hit the repeat button again and again.

“Working with Mystic on this track was lovely. I think we have a similar energy and vibe, when it comes to how we interpret music and how we express ourselves while recording. So it was just a really fun experience creating” says Nailah Blackman.

With its infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics, “Jump” is the perfect anthem to set the dance floor ablaze. The track’s vibrant fusion of genres creates a sound that is both innovative and deeply rooted in the rich musical traditions of the Caribbean. Mystic Marley, Nailah Blackman, and Walshy Fire’s collaboration brings a refreshing energy and undeniable chemistry to the scene. It makes “Jump” a standout single that will appeal to music enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

With unparalleled talent and a penchant for blending traditional rhythms with contemporary elements, music producers ClickNPress (Chris Brown, Queren Naija, J. Cole, Alessia Cara) encapsulate the blend of Bob Marley “Rainbow Country” and Lord Shorty’s “Endless Vibration”. Creating a modern take off both songs “Jump” is a groundbreaking fusion of styles that will captivate listeners.

“ClickNPress did a beautiful job in fusing our worlds together. You know Nailah is from Trinidad, she is making soca music, and her grandfather is Lord Shorty, who is a staple in soca music. And on my end, my grandfather is Bob Marley, who is the legend of Reggae music. So, the familiarity on the track really made things flow in an effortless way” says Mystic Marley.

“Jump” is now available on all major music streaming platforms. Listeners can experience the pulsating rhythm, infectious melodies, and empowering lyrics firsthand by clicking here.