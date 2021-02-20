Cricketer Chris Gayle Cements Artiste Career with Blessings Single

[Kingston Jamaica] – Cricketer Chris Gayle, also known as ‘The UniverseBoss’ is making it clear that his musical interest is not a passing fad. Rather, he is serious about being a newly minted recording artiste. Currently he has five tracks officially released, with three of them under his new label Triple Century Records.

The award winning batsman first got his vocals on a track when he recorded a collaboration with Akash Mehta. The track, ‘We Heroes’ was done in 2016 for a UNICEF campaign. He started recording officially when Stylo G mentioned his name in his ‘Too Hot’ single. After which he promptly confirmed him for the celebrity remix.

“After the Stylo G remix last year and the reception to the track, I realized that this is something I could really take seriously. For that reason, I started putting a team together. I took a lot of pointers from even Stylo about flow and recording correctly. Especially now that my label is up and running the world will see what I can deliver,” Gayle shared.

New Releases

Chris Gayle is now gearing up to release an introspective single called ‘Blessings’ following releases last year. Including collaborations with Tanto Blacks ‘We Come Out Fi Party’ and Hindi British singer Avina Shah with ‘Groove’. Plus a single called ‘Living Di Life’.

“Blessings is a thankful song really because I’ve been through a lot to achieve my success. And, I wanted to share that with my fans. I want persons to know that they too can achieve greatness if they work hard and never listen to negativity. I know 2020 has been a rough year for so many and 2021 looks bleak sometimes but just stay the course and commit to your goals,” Gayle added

The Blessings single is also set to have visuals in a matter of weeks and Gayle is looking forward to more releases with the help of his writing and recording team Camar “Flava” Doyles and Georvin Briscoe for Triple Century Records.