Entertainment

Koffee, Sean Paul and Shaggy Among 2023 Best Reggae Album Grammy Nominees

Protoje and Kabaka Pyramid Also Get a Grammy Nod

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News50 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Protoje 2023 Best Reggae Album Grammy Nominee
Protoje

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Three past winners have been nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, announced in Los Angeles November 15 by neo-soul star John Legend.

Koffee, the only female to win the category, is nominated for Gifted. She won for Rapture in 2020.

Sean Paul, the 2004 winner with Dutty Rock, gets called for Scorcha. Shaggy, who won in 1996 and 2019, is nominated for Com Fly wid Mi, his dancehall take on 10 Frank Sinatra songs.

The field is completed by second-time nominee Protoje with Third Time’s the Charm. Plus, Kabaka Pyramid who gets a first nod with The Kalling, which is produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

Protoje 2023 Best Reggae Album Grammy Nominee
Protoje

Interestingly, no American band was acknowledged this year. SOJA from Arlington, Virginia became the first American act to win the Best Reggae Album category last April with Beauty In The Silence.

Although American bands — mainly from California — have outsold their Jamaican counterparts in the United States in the past 10 years. SOJA’s win was controversial, especially with some critics claiming Grammy organizers were attempting to take reggae from Jamaicans.

The best-selling reggae album released this year, Wisdom, by California band Stick Figure, missed out on nomination.

Black Uhuru, which won the first reggae Grammy with Anthem in 1985, was also overlooked. Their latest set, New Day, made the category’s provisional list.

The 2023 Grammy Awards — which has five new categories — is scheduled for  February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News50 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

17 North Parade Releases ‘Dennis Brown: The Crown Prince Of Reggae – Singles (1972-1985)

October 15, 2010
The Best of Beres Hammond from "One Dance" to "I Feel Good"

The Best of Beres Hammond from “One Dance” to “I Feel Good”

May 22, 2022

Jamaica’s New Tourism Minister Throws Full Support Behind Jamaica Jazz and Blues

January 29, 2012

VP Records Re-Releases Seven Alpha Blondy Albums

October 4, 2010
Back to top button