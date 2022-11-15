Koffee, Sean Paul and Shaggy Among 2023 Best Reggae Album Grammy Nominees

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Three past winners have been nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, announced in Los Angeles November 15 by neo-soul star John Legend.

Koffee, the only female to win the category, is nominated for Gifted. She won for Rapture in 2020.

Sean Paul, the 2004 winner with Dutty Rock, gets called for Scorcha. Shaggy, who won in 1996 and 2019, is nominated for Com Fly wid Mi, his dancehall take on 10 Frank Sinatra songs.

The field is completed by second-time nominee Protoje with Third Time’s the Charm. Plus, Kabaka Pyramid who gets a first nod with The Kalling, which is produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

Interestingly, no American band was acknowledged this year. SOJA from Arlington, Virginia became the first American act to win the Best Reggae Album category last April with Beauty In The Silence.

Although American bands — mainly from California — have outsold their Jamaican counterparts in the United States in the past 10 years. SOJA’s win was controversial, especially with some critics claiming Grammy organizers were attempting to take reggae from Jamaicans.

The best-selling reggae album released this year, Wisdom, by California band Stick Figure, missed out on nomination.

Black Uhuru, which won the first reggae Grammy with Anthem in 1985, was also overlooked. Their latest set, New Day, made the category’s provisional list.

The 2023 Grammy Awards — which has five new categories — is scheduled for February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.