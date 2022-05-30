Sean Paul Returns With Red Hot New Album Scorcha

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Multi-award-winning Billboard chart topper Sean Paul is heating up 2022 with his eighth full-length album Scorcha out NOW via Island Records.

The sixteen-track album sees the global icon serving up his classic infectious sound and party-starting rhythms, just in time for the summer. In traditional Sean Paul fashion, the album boasts features from legendary artists across genres including focus track “Light My Fire” featuring Gwen Stefani and Shenseea. The unexpected pairing of vocals from pop icon Gwen Stefani and Jamaican dancehall stronghold Shenseea is a testament to Paul’s supreme ability to produce global hits. Complete with an unshakable chorus that hears Stefani sing “baby won’t you light my fire,” “Light My Fire” is primed to be this summer’s biggest anthem! The new album also includes previously released songs “Scorcha,” “Only Fanz” (ft. Ty Dolla Sign), “Dynamite” (ft. Sia), “How We Do It” (ft. Pia Mia), and “No Fear” (ft. Damian Marley & Nicky Jam). While Scorcha promises to get you dancing, Sean takes his music to new depths on this project by exploring personal topics such as infidelity, stress and fear on tracks like “Borrowed Time” and “Good Day.” See full tracklist below.

2022 “Can’t Stop Us Now” Tour

Sean is also set to join Pitbull this fall for the 2022 “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Returning to the stage following two years since touring due to the pandemic, he is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person. See full tour routing below. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Throughout his career, Sean Paul has carved a home for himself while championing dancehall, as being an artist with a unique sound, look and passion. His ability to show the power and unity in music through various collaborations, across many genres has catapulted his career over the years on various charts, awards and with an enormous fanbase. Effectively Sean has brought that same concept back to his own genre and collaborated with some of his colleagues in reggae and dancehall, highlighting that together we can also make great music. Most recently, Sean earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album Live N Livin, which was released in 2021.

As always, Sean Paul is still raising the musical temperature flame.

Scorcha Tracklist:

As We Enter Wine Up Scorcha Only Fanz (ft. Ty Dolla $ign) Earthquake How We Do It (ft. Pia Mia) Bouncing Dynamite (ft. Sia) Light My Fire (ft. Gwen Stefani & Shenseea) Calling On Me Good Day Borrowed Time Pon Di Reel Back It Up Deh Bend Your Back No Fear (ft. Damian Marley & Nicky Jam)

Sean Paul U.S. Tour Dates:

= Pitbull Dates

05/27/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

05/29/22 Monterey, CA – Monterey Fairgrounds

09/ 09/22 San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center

09/10/22 Laredo, TX — Sames Auto Arena

09/11/22 Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/14/22 Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater

09/16/22 Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

09/17/22 Las Vegas, NV — Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

09/18/22 Phoenix, AZ — AK-Chin Pavilion

09/21/22 Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

09/22/22 Irvine, CA — Five Point Amphitheater

09/24/22 San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

09/29/22 -Bakersfield, CA — Mechanics Bank Arena

10/02/22 El Paso, TX — Don Haskins Center

10/05/22 Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

10/06/22 New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

10/07/22 Pelham, AL — Oak Mountain Amphitheater

10/09/22 Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

10/11/22 Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

10/12/22 Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

10/13/22 Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre