Modern Day Renaissance artist Janice ‘JG’ Muller will Co-Compose Score for ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

[MIAMI] – Musician, actress, filmmaker and composer Janice Gisele “JG” Muller, a modern-day renaissance artist, has been described as an “intriguing and expressive actor,” and as a musician she has been called a “nightingale.”

Muller has joined the much-anticipated upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.” Muller will be one of the composers for the short film.

Modern Day Renaissance artist Janice ‘JG’ Muller

With over 20 years of experience as a violinist, Muller has performed for private events, theater and film. She also serves as a music teaching assistant and private instructor.

Muller has an affinity for the beauty of acoustic violin’s raw, emotional sound and appreciates that each violin has a unique, human-like voice. However, she plays amplified with powerful effects as well and has performed everything from classical violin works to wild and lush arrangements of hip-hop, country and gospel.

As a filmmaker, Muller has been featured in various films and television series, including “Frenemies,” “Doub6,” “The Understanding of a Beautiful Day,” “Cutter,” “Porfel,” “The Trumpet,” “The Paranormals” and “Precious” along with “Loving Till It Hurts,” “Its Voice,” “Al Otro Lado del Muro,” and “Same Girl.” Muller served as the producer in “One Last Box” and boom operator in “Doub6.”

Muller was born in Shreveport, La., and she is of African American and Haitian descent. She began her artistic journey as a young child who loved theater and music.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Music from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami where she studied violin with Robert Rozek.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story”

The film features Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers, Ayomi Russell, Reanna Ameline and Phoenix Alexis. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

Click to watch: The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story – Official Teaser Trailer

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Acclaimed Author Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography.

He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series.

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.