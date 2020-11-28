The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story – Official Teaser Trailer
This is the official teaser trailer for The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.
Inspired by true events, it’s a compelling and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.
It’s about a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when, a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart shattering secret of her death bed.
