The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story – Official Teaser Trailer

This is the official teaser trailer for The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.

Inspired by true events, it’s a compelling and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

It’s about a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when, a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart shattering secret of her death bed.

