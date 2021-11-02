Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam to Deliver In-Person State of the City Address

Major Infrastructure Upgrades Including Streetlight and Watermain Improvements to be Announced

[MIRAMAR] – City of Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam will deliver the annual State of the City address in-person on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The address will be held at the Space Coast Credit Union located in the Miramar Park of Commerce at 10600 Marks Way, Miramar.

The State of the City presents an opportunity for residents, local businesses and community organizations to learn about accomplishments. In addition to major issues that affect their city.

This year’s State of the City will also feature testimonials from residents and businesses who are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusting their lives and business practices to the new norm.

Items to be discussed include:

Miramar’s FY2021 Economic Development Performance

Historic Miramar Redevelopment Update

Miramar’s Proposed Innovation Village

Affordable Housing Crisis and Miramar’s Response

Miramar Town Center Block 2 Construction

Accomplishments

“We have made a lot of progress as a city over the past year. Including being named an All-America City by the National Civic League. In addition, we also received global Smart 50 Awards for 2 technologically advanced programs,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “Our staff, residents and businesses played a huge role, and I could not be prouder. They have remained resilient in the face of adversity and are coming out of this pandemic stronger and wiser. Please join me as we celebrate our accomplishments. Plus, learn more about the important projects taking place in the city. Especially as they will improve our quality of life right here in our wonderful City of Miramar.”

Registration

The event is being held at Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU), the third largest credit union in Florida, which recently relocated its South Florida operations center to the Miramar Park of Commerce. The employer of approximately 850 total team members leased the entire 48,604-sq.-ft. space located at 10600 Marks Way, providing for future staffing expansion in its southern markets.

The State of the City address is free to the public with limited registration available at www.SOTC2021.Eventbrite.com.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and guests will be required to wear a mask. To learn more, visit www.MiramarFL.gov/SOTC.