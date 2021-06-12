Miramar, FL Named 2021 All-America City Award Winner!

[MIRAMAR] – Miramar, FL was recognized last night as one of 10 All-America City Award winners. The National Civic League presented this honor to recognize Miramar’s work in inclusive civic engagement to build equity and resilience. In addition to creating stronger connections among residents, businesses, and nonprofit and government leaders.

Additionally, Miramar High School graduate Maya Bhola was awarded the 2021 All-America City John Parr Youth Award for demonstrating insight, impact, and courage to collaborate with others.

“We are happy to designate Miramar as an All-America City. They showed us through their application and presentation that they do a great job of engaging the entire community to build equity and resilience.” – Doug Linkhart, President, National Civic League.

Mayor Messam – “Honored”

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “We are so honored to be recognized as a 2021 All-America City. Our residents, strong economy and our diverse culture truly make our city a desirable place to live, work, visit and play. This honor is truly amazing.”

Commissioner Alexandra Davis – “Delighted”

Commissioner Alexandra Davis added, “I am beyond delighted and grateful for the City of Miramar being named as an All-America City. Thanks to the All-America City Award jurors and their team that saw the value in our city. We are very proud of the work we do for our residents, and this recognition of our city. And its projects just makes it all better. We truly are One Miramar.”

An Example For The Rest of The Country

Assistant City Manager Kelvin L. Baker, Sr. stated, “Finally the rest of the country has an opportunity to see how great Miramar really is. We have been telling folks for many years that It’s Right Here in Miramar and we trust now that the rest of the country is convinced that it really is right here in Miramar. We are so thankful for our Mayor and our Commission. As well as all of our employees and the community that has supported us in this worthwhile effort.”

All applicants submitted their community-wide work on building equity and resilience and three projects for consideration, and the field was narrowed to 20. This week, finalist communities made presentations virtually to a jury of eleven national thought-leaders, showing how their community leverages civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness, and innovation to successfully address local issues.

Growing City

For two decades, Miramar has experienced astronomical growth, resulting in both benefits and growing pains. Expansive new construction resulted in an under-resourced historic community, lack of human services, few cultural resources and transportation headaches. Through resident collaboration, Miramar has proven itself to be resilient in its response to these challenges.

Miramar has been designated as one of this year’s All-America Cities for cultivating a resilient and equitable economy. Plus, increasing access to arts and culture, and revitalizing a historic part of its community.