Minister Mitchell Offers Condolences on the Passing of Ricardo Drue

Ricardo Drue

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of beloved Soca artiste and songwriter, Ricardo Drue.

Antigua-born Drue, who was engaged to Soca superstar Patrice Roberts, passed away on Tuesday 12 December, 2023 at the age of 38. Drue was a frontline singer for the popular local A-Team Band and also performed with Imij and Co and D’All Starz bands. He was well known for his Soca hits “Vagabond”, “ID (Stamp Yuh Name)” and “Professional”.

Ricardo Drue

Minister Mitchell affirms Drue’s contribution to the local, regional and international cultural sectors. He adds, “The Soca fraternity and indeed the Carnival community have suffered a great loss with his passing.  His years of work as an entertainer have undoubtedly helped to spread the soca genre across the world and brought happiness to many. He certainly will not be forgotten.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts sympathizes with the family, friends and loved ones of Ricardo Drue during this time.

May his soul rest in peace.

 

