Julian Marley Jumps into the Passenger Seat in TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke

FORT LAUDERDALE – TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke, a Caribbean take on James Corden’s celebrity sing-along show, premiered last week to an overwhelming reception across Caribbean media outlets online and on broadcast television.

In the second episode of the 8-week series, reggae singer Julian Marley joins host Calibe Thompson and guest rider Chef Irie in the Yellow Cab.

Together they ride around Broward county, chatting about Julian’s new CBD Olive Oil product, his new album “As I Am”, his music, family and travels.

L-R: Singer Julian Marley, Chef Irie (Taste the Islands host), Calibe Thompson (Taste the Islands producer and TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke host)

Fans can find Julian at The Taste the Islands Experience (TTIX) on Saturday, April 27 promoting his new Juju Royal CBD Infused Olive Oil.

Full price patrons of Saturday or weekend passes to the Caribbean culinary festival will have access to a meet and greet with the singer, a signed “As I Am” CD, and a selfie opportunity.

Click here to watch the Julian Marley promo  

