Michelle Williamson Leads Jamaican Women of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) proudly welcomes its newly elected Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term—an extraordinary group of women poised to lead with passion, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to impact. This strong leadership team shows the strength, resilience, and excellence of JWOF. They are ready for a bright future of growth and empowerment.

Jamaican Women of Florida Board 2025-2026

At the helm is Michelle Williamson, newly appointed President, whose visionary leadership will continue JWOF’s mission of uplifting, inspiring, and fostering success among women of Jamaican heritage and beyond. She is joined by Dr. Venessa Walker as Vice President, Noya Hastings-Ritchie as Secretary, and Michelle Ho-Sang as Treasurer—each bringing their own expertise and dedication to JWOF’s continued evolution. Rounding out the leadership team are our accomplished Directors-at-Large:

Latangie Williams, Esq. – Legal Affairs

Nerissa Street – Membership

Yvette McLean-Pilliner – Events

Shaina Forbes – NextGen (Mentorship & Youth Development)

Together, these women embody the core values of JWOF—leadership, service, and sisterhood. Their shared vision will drive JWOF into its next chapter. It will create more chances for personal and professional growth. It will also increase community impact and open doors for the next generation of leaders.

12th Annual Women’s Conference and Luncheon

The recently appointed board was introduced during the Annual Women’s Conference and Luncheon on Saturday, March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day. This gathering took place at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

President Michelle Williamson said that “the new JWOF Board is ready to lead with intention, strength, and unity”. Described as a tireless serial volunteer, Williamson emphasized that “JWOF will remain committed to expanding our reach, deepening our impact, and continuing the legacy of empowering women to rise, thrive, and give back.”

Since its inception, JWOF has been a beacon of excellence, offering mentorship, educational scholarships, community initiatives, and networking opportunities. JWOF creates a space that honors, inspires, and uplifts women in their goals through distinctive programs and events.

Michelle Williamson: JWOF Board President

As a respected travel professional spanning more than 20 years, President Williamson has brought to this position a wealth of experience in leadership having served previously as co-chair on the North Miami Beach Commission on the Status of Women (COSW), and volunteer on several community organizations including Suits, Stilettos, Stockings and Lipstick Foundation (SSL), the Heart Sistas Circle, and the annual Winterfest Parade. Through JWOF membership she has also served consistently as a volunteer with projects organized by the Food for the Poor (FFP), and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

“As we step into this new era of leadership, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our past board members and supporters who have paved the way for continued success. The work ahead is bold and ambitious, and we invite all who share our passion for service and empowerment to join us in making an even greater impact” Williamson said.

She is a resident of Lauderdale Lakes and mother of two children, Mykera and Izaya.

Learn more about JWOF and how to get involved.