Miami Slam Track Competition Tickets Now Available

SOUTH FLORIDA – Grand Slam Track™ has officially launched ticket sales for the eagerly awaited Miami Slam event, marking its position as the premier destination for professional track competitions worldwide. Taking place at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, from May 2-4, 2025. This event promises to bring together the fastest and most electrifying athletes in the world.

With Miami/Miramar joining Kingston (Jamaica), Philadelphia and Los Angeles as host cities, the Miami Slam is set to deliver unforgettable competition.

Fans can expect thrilling races. Top athletes will compete, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Fred Kerley, Grant Fisher, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

“South Florida is a vibrant sports destination, and we’re thrilled to bring the excitement of Grand Slam Track™ to Miramar,” said Michael Johnson, four-time Olympic champion and founder of Grand Slam Track™. “The energy and passion of this community will create an incredible atmosphere for our athletes and fans alike.”

Grand Slam Track™ Event Highlights:

Venue : Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, Florida

: Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, Florida Dates : May 2, 3, and 4, 2025

: May 2, 3, and 4, 2025 Format : 96 elite athletes competing across sprint, hurdle, and distance categories for a share of the $12.6 million annual prize purse.

: 96 elite athletes competing across sprint, hurdle, and distance categories for a share of the $12.6 million annual prize purse. Tickets: Now available at www.grandslamtrack.com/events.

This top track competition series gives fans a special chance to connect with the sport. They can enjoy exciting head-to-head races and creative storytelling. Grand Slam Track™ is designed to highlight athlete rivalries, focusing on performance and passion rather than pacing.