Qualities to Look For in an Inflatable Kayak

Inflatable Kayaks, also known as blow up kayaks, offer numerous benefits over their hard shell and foldable counterparts. They are lightweight, compact, and practically unsinkable. With advancements in technology, inflatable kayaks are remarkably strong, reliable, and easy to control. Above all, they are easy to transport, which means you could toss them into the car’s trunk and take them along to your next beach getaway without a hassle. To make your kayak buying experience better, we have listed some key features that you must consider before investing in an inflatable kayak.

Style and Type

Inflatable kayaks come in various types and styles specifically designed for different water conditions and activities. As a first time buyer, it is helpful to know the distinctions between some of the most common ones to make an informed decision. Touring kayaks are designed for paddling through flat and open water for long distances. They have a long and narrow shape and make gliding through the water easier. They feature rudders or tracking fins to boost steering and maximize control.

In contrast, whitewater kayaks have a short wide design. They are ideal to use where water is rough or moves fast. Minimal effort is required to maneuver the kayak as the moving water helps propel the vessel. The wide design ensures stability, and the short length allows for enhanced navigation around obstacles like sharp fallen branches or rocks. An important aspect to consider is whether the whitewater kayak is self-bailing or not. Self-bailing kayaks feature numerous scupper holes underneath that automatically drain the water out and prevent you from getting wet.

Another common type is the fishing kayak, which comes with added features for storage and transportation. Made from ultra-durable materials, they are shorter and have more width that offers utmost stability to those who want to stand while fishing. One of their main distinctive features compared to other blow up kayaks is that they come equipped with fishing equipment like rod holders. On average, most kayaks are 12 feet long, striking a balance between maneuverability and stability. Kayaks shorter than that are easier to maneuver, whereas the longer ones are more stable against rough waters. Ultimately, your purpose should greatly determine the type of kayak you decide to choose.

Material and Durability

The material used to construct a kayak is the single most important determinant of its durability and resistance to abrasion. Inflatable kayaks are commonly made of three materials: PVC, Hypalon, and Nitrilon. While every manufacturer will claim that their material is thick and robust, high-quality kayaks have their price.

PVC is the most common material used to make inflatable kayaks. While it is slightly cheaper and less durable, it is nevertheless very tear-resistant and a cost-effective option for beginners or those on a budget.

On the other hand, Hypalon and Nitrylon are used to make high-end kayaks and are more durable and lightweight. They offer superior resistance against extreme weather conditions.

With that said, they can cost double the amount of PVC kayaks due to their high-quality construction.

Seating

Inflatable kayaks can have different seating capacities ranging from single to triple seating. Do you kayak alone or like to have some company? Some kayaks can only accommodate a single person, so if you plan to go kayaking with a friend or two, choose a kayak that offers multiple or adjustable seating.

Portability

While portability is the essence of inflatable kayaks, some are quite heavy duty and made from thick materials which makes them less compact and too heavy to be carried in your backpack for too long. Therefore, it is important to choose a lightweight kayak if you plan to carry it on your back such as while hiking.

Air Chambers

Air chambers are an indispensable aspect of an inflatable kayak. Most inflatable kayaks comprise three air chambers, one on the floor and two on the side. Having three air chambers means that you have a backup, as they safeguard your kayak from sudden deflation in the middle of the water. With multiple air chambers, you can rest assured that you can safely make it back to the shore should there be a problem with any of them.

With tons of options to choose from, it can certainly be an overwhelming task to decide upon an inflatable kayak that best fits your purpose. That holds even more true for someone who is not familiar with its different types and crucial specifications. While modern inflatable kayaks come with high-quality materials that can withstand rough conditions, there are certain key factors you must look out for to get the best value for your money.